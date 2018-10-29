Louisville Can Finally Fly Direct to the West Coast

No more connecting flights to get the the west coast! Well LAX, at least! American Airlines will begin a daily nonstop service from Louisville International Airport (SDF) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this spring, the airport announced on Thursday.

The route will be the first nonstop flight from Louisville to the West Coast.

Service is scheduled to begin on April 2, 2019. Passengers can book flights starting Nov. 5, 2018.