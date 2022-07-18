      Weather Alert

Louisville Burger Week 2022

Jul 18, 2022 @ 9:00am
Mark's Feed Store - - Feed Stack Burger: 2 beef patties stacked with American cheese, fried onions and pickles and topped with our white bbq sauce on a toasted bun.

Louisville Burger Week All This Week July 18 -24, 2022

Enjoy discounted gourmet burgers at Louisville and Southern Indiana restaurants throughout the week!

Louisville area restaurants are ready for the largest burger-themed restaurant week to date. “We are excited to present the 6th Annual Louisville Burger Week lineup with many old favorites and new first year participants as well. We’ve made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week. Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city.” said Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week Organizer.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted $6-$7 gourmet burgers (pricing will be listed on the app) as well as Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features for seven days. From fan favorite staples, to off-menu specialties, it’s a chance for customers to enjoy the food and culture of the city, all while supporting our local restaurants and trying new places.

New this year:

The Louisville Burger Week App: Navigate your way through the city and reward your APPetite with our official Louisville Burger Week APP— available now in both Google Play and Apple Store. Check in at 4 or more locations and be entered to win $250 in gift cards as well as an ultimate grill out, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council. Consumers will also be able to earn points towards a second grand prize of $250 in gift cards throughout the week by checking into participating restaurants, enjoying Against the Grain and Coopers Craft drink features and more!

2022 Official Participants: 80/20 @ Kaelin’s, Public House by Against The Grain, Agave and Rye, BA Colonial, Bambi Bar, Barrel 33, Bristol Bar & Grille, Bubbas 33, Burger Boy, Burger Girl, Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations), Cask Southern Kitchen, Commonhaus Hall. Checks Cafe, Corner Flavors of KY, Drakes, Dundee Tavern, Fistful of Ale, Game Burgers, The Granville Pub, Harry’s, Happy Belly Bistro, Khalil’s, King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar, LouVino, Mark’s Feed Store, Molly Malone’s, Neighborhood Services, Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill, Oshea’s, O-Line Sports Grill, Pints and Union, R Place Pub, Recbar, Recbar 812, Rooties, Shennanigans, Six Forks, Sports & Social, Streatery, The Manhattan Project, The Raven, Walkers Exchange, Weekend Burgers, Macaron Bar and more to be announced.  Restaurants subject to change.

 For more information about Louisville Burger Week and to view participating restaurants menus,  download the app or visit www.louisvilleburgerweek.com

Event Info:

  • July 18-24, $7 burger deals ( some locations may offer $6 burger deals)
  • Age: This is an all ages event. Some locations may be 21+
  • Official Louisville Burger Week App: iOSAndroid
Agave and Rye BA Colonial Bambi Bar Barrel 33 Bristol Bar & Grille Bubba's 33 Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations) Burger Boy Burger Girl Cask Southern Kitchen Commonhaus Hall. Checks Cafe Corner Flavors of KY Drakes Dundee Tavern Fistful of Ale Game Burgers Happy Belly Bistro Harry's Kaelin's Khalil's King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar Louisville Burger Week LouVino Macaron Bar Mark's Feed Store Molly Malone's Neighborhood Services Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill O-Line Sports Grill Oshea's Pints and Union Public House by Against The Grain R Place Pub Recbar Recbar 812 Rooties Shennanigans Six Forks Sports & Social Streatery The Granville Pub The Manhattan Project The Raven Walkers Exchange Weekend Burgers
