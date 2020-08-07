      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

Louisville Burger Week 2020

Aug 7, 2020 @ 3:46pm

It’s time for the 4th Annual Louisville Burger Week, featuring $6 burgers across Louisville restaurants from August 10-16, 2020!

You can eat your way through the city using your passport collecting stamps at each location.  Collect at least 4 stamps and you’re eligible for a grand prize drawing including a grill, gift cards, Coopers Craft Barrel Head, and all the beef needed for an Ultimate Grill Out! Boom!!

Download your passport at louisvilleburgerweek.com or pick up a physical passports at participating locations starting Monday 8/10 while supplies last.

We’re no dietitian, but we’re pretty sure you can’t gain any weight participating the entire week!

TAGS
Hamburger Louisville Burger Week
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE