Louisville Burger Week 2020
It’s time for the 4th Annual Louisville Burger Week, featuring $6 burgers across Louisville restaurants from August 10-16, 2020!
You can eat your way through the city using your passport collecting stamps at each location. Collect at least 4 stamps and you’re eligible for a grand prize drawing including a grill, gift cards, Coopers Craft Barrel Head, and all the beef needed for an Ultimate Grill Out! Boom!!
Download your passport at louisvilleburgerweek.com or pick up a physical passports at participating locations starting Monday 8/10 while supplies last.
We’re no dietitian, but we’re pretty sure you can’t gain any weight participating the entire week!