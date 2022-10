two big isolated beer glasses at Oktoberfest in Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Dozens of breweries around town are showing off their best for this year’s Louisville Beer Week. The party gets started on Friday, Oct. 21 with the first-ever Louisville Beer Fest at the German-American Club. More than 20 breweries will have beer on tap for you to sample, or have a full pour.

Year 5 of Louisville Beer Week kicks off today with our inaugural Louisville Beerfest tonight at German American Club! 22 Louisville breweries bringing all their favorites for you to taste. Tickets available online at https://t.co/ftfeSZ8m5N or at the door! pic.twitter.com/L4w3bxKcC3 — Louisville Ale Trail (@LouAleTrail) October 21, 2022

Tickets are $10 and come with a commemorative tasting glass.