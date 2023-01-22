99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville 8th Grader Gets National Spotlight For His Incredible Talent

January 22, 2023 6:29PM EST
Share

Thirteen-year-old Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but he is proving he has never let that slow him down.  He gets around in a wheelchair but had a goal set to play a sport where jumping is a big part of the game: basketball. Sure, he could play in a wheelchair league but that was TOO EASY.  He wanted to make the Moore Middle School basketball team. And he did. And he’s money from the 3-point line.

 

#FeelGood

More about:
8th grade
basketball team
CBS Sunday Morning
Josiah Johnson
Moore Middle School

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Mt. Washington Man Gets A Message In A Bottle Back After 37 Years
3

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
4

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods
5

Buffalo Bills Gift Hero Who Saved 24 People In Blizzard Super Bowl Tickets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE