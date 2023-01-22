Louisville 8th Grader Gets National Spotlight For His Incredible Talent

Thirteen-year-old Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but he is proving he has never let that slow him down. He gets around in a wheelchair but had a goal set to play a sport where jumping is a big part of the game: basketball. Sure, he could play in a wheelchair league but that was TOO EASY. He wanted to make the Moore Middle School basketball team. And he did. And he’s money from the 3-point line.

