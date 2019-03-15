Louis Tomlinson’s 18-Year-Old Sister Passes Away Unexpectedly

This is just so sad. Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has been found dead at the age of 18.

She was a model and social media influencer with over 1.3 million Instagram followers, and reportedly collapsed on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London.

The Metropolitan Police Service tells E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service on Wednesday to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. Officers attended, and a female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement from police reads. “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

Félicité last shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday, March 10. In the picture, Félicité can be seen sitting on the floor as she takes a selfie.

This devastating news comes just over two years after Félicité and Louis’ mom, Johannah Deakin, passed away after a long battle with leukemia. It was exactly one week ago that the 27-year-old One Direction star released an emotional new song about his mother’s death called “Two of Us.”