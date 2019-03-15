Louis Tomlinson’s 18-Year-Old Sister Passes Away Unexpectedly

This is just so sad.  Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has been found dead at the age of 18.

She was a model and social media influencer with over 1.3 million Instagram followers, and reportedly collapsed on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London.

The Metropolitan Police Service tells E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service on Wednesday to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. Officers attended, and a female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement from police reads. “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

View this post on Instagram

Don’t know why I look so shocked 🖤

A post shared by Félicité Tomlinson (@felicitegrace) on

Félicité last shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday, March 10. In the picture, Félicité can be seen sitting on the floor as she takes a selfie.

 

This devastating news comes just over two years after Félicité and Louis’ mom, Johannah Deakin, passed away after a long battle with leukemia. It was exactly one week ago that the 27-year-old One Direction star released an emotional new song about his mother’s death called “Two of Us.”

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Lilly Pulitzer Pottery Barn Collection Has Arrived Kate Beckinsale, Milo Ventimiglia, & James Corden Do A Bruno Mars Soap Opera A Trinity High School Teacher Will Compete For Bachelorette Hannah Hallmark Channel Drops Lori Loughlin And Why William H. Macy Wasn’t Charged The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama The Latest Avengers: End Game is HERE and OMG
Comments