Louis Tomlinson Helps An 83-Year-Old Man Check Off His Bucket List

Richard Green is 83 and lost his wife, Pat, in 2016. Louis Tomlinson’s mother Johannah Deakin also died that year from an aggressive form of Leukemia. When Louis heard Richard’s story, he was moved and decided to pay him a visit that ended up being his music video for his single “Two of Us.”

Richard wanted to fly a helicopter, drive a race car, get a tattoo, go on a rollercoaster and perform in an arena! Louis had no idea what to expect on that last one as he welcomed Richard on stage at his show…and WOW!

He’s also trying to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK, and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Read the whole awesome story HERE

