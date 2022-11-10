Louis Tomlinson Admits To Being Jealous Of Harry Styles’ Massive Solo Career

Louis Tomlinson is admitting he had some jealousy over Harry Styles’ massive solo career. He told The Telegraph: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” but added “I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

Tomlinson is set to drop his second album ‘Faith In The Future‘ this Friday and is opening up in a new interview. He says, “Only ‘cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star.”

MORE HERE