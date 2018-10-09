LouCity to turn Slugger Field Pink Tonight for Pink Prom

It’s PINK PROM WEEK, and now the Louisville CITY FC is getting behind the cause too!

Louisville City FC will turn Slugger Field pink for a good cause. Before LouCity’s match tonight, 22 breast cancer survivors will join all 22 players at the middle of the field to be honored.

The celebration is part of LouCity’s Pink Match, which will raise awareness and funds for the Pink Prom.

The team will also wear special purple and pink kits, that will later be autographed and auctioned off to benefit the Pink Prom.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the match.

