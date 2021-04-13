Lost GoPro Returned After 4 Years Thanks To Tik Tok
Rio Villa and her boyfriend found a GoPro camera on a recent trip to Three Sisters Falls in San Diego, so they set out to find the owners. Without any way to know who the camera belonged to, they removed the video card and watched the footage, in hopes of finding something they could use to identify the owners. What they saw was a young couple that appeared to be tourists in San Diego, wearing identical shirts that read, Better Together.
So Rio posted the videos on her TikTok account, hoping it would get back to the owners. The video went viral, with millions of views. Even GoPro commented to help find the couple…and the next day Priscila Bernal and Alejandro Lopez were contacted by family members that had seen them in the TikTok video.
Alejandro had been using the GoPro to film himself going down the waterfalls when he lost it, back in 2017. “I hit my elbow… opened my hands and I threw the camera into the water,” That was four years ago. And now they are married. So both couples met up recently at the Griffith Observatory in the Bay area…Priscila and Alejandro wore the matching shirts they had on in the videos…and it was a really cool moment to get their memories back.
