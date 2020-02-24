Los Angeles Honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant With Public Memorial
Thousands will ascend upon the Staple Center in Los Angeles on Monday to say goodbye to basketball legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
According to TMZ, the 20,000 seats at the Staple Center will be filled with friends, family and those who Kobe worked alongside in the NBA community.
More than 88,000 people applied for a ticket to the memorial which sold out in 5 hours. You can view the Celebration of Life here at 1:00pm EST.