Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Will Speak Out For Some College Admissions Scandal ‘Red Table Talk’

Dec 8, 2020 @ 6:47am

Olivia Jade is sitting down for some ‘Red Table Talk’ on Facebook Watch with Jada Pinkett Smith to speak out about the college admissions scandal that has rocked her family. Her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are in jail serving their sentences on wire and mail fraud charges.

 

 

Loughlin and Mossimo were accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. Olivia is telling her side of the story for the first time.

 

The episode will be posted today at noon.

