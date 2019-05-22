Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Wants To Go Back To USC

This is precious. Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, wants to go back to USC…you know, the school her mom paid $500,000 to get her in as a fake rower? Yeah that one.

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” a source told Us. “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.”

Unfortunately for Olivia Jade, 19, she’s unlikely to get her wish anytime soon. “She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” a separate insider explained. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

The social media influencer — who was spotted partying with friends at a West Hollywood club in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15 — has been in academic limbo since April 2019, when the University of Southern California put her and sister Bella’s academic status on “hold” in the wake of Loughlin, 54, and dad Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

