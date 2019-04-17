Lori Loughlin Thought There Was No Other Way To Get Her Kids Into USC…Felicity Huffman Might Do Jail Time

A source says that Lori Loughlin thought the bribes were “the only way” to get Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli into the college. She and her husband pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges this week after they allegedly paid $500,000 to scam their daughters into USC.

Lori first heard of the scandal’s alleged ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, after he allegedly helped other kids cheat their way into colleges, but Lori didn’t know his methods were full of “lies.”

“Lori heard about Rick from a friend. Lori was told that Rick was the best. He was known for being creative, but it seems Lori had no idea that he engaged in bribes and lies.”

Lori and Mossimo realized the whole “paying $500,000 and pretending your kids are athletes” thing was a little sketch, but they didn’t think it was fully illegal. “They claim they were under the impression they might be breaking rules, but not laws. They feel they were manipulated by those involved and are planning that as part of their defense.”

In the meantime, Prosecutors are planning to ask for four to 10-months of jail time for Felicity Huffman, one of thirteen parents who pleaded guilty in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

A total of 33 parents have been accused of bribing administrators and coaches and paying to help their children cheat on the SATs.

Huffman is due back in court on May 21st and a federal judge has the final say in her sentencing.