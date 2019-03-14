Lori Loughlin Surrenders In College Admissions Scandal…Faces Jail Time

Lori Loughlin surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles yesterday, one day after being charged in a massive bribery scam involving some of the country’s most elite universities. She would have been in custody on Tuesday but she has been shooting a project in Vancouver.

FBI agents arrested her husband, Mossimo clothing founder Mossimo Giannulli, who was also indicted in the bribery scam. He had already bailed himself out before his wife got back to town.

They along with Felicity Huffman were among the 50 people indicted for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid $500,000 to have their 2 daughters designated as recruits for USC’s crew team, despite the fact the girls didn’t actually participate in the sport. She will be allowed to travel to Vancouver and British Columbia, Canada to shoot projects for the Hallmark Channel, but she could face up to 5 years in federal prison if convicted.

Her daughter, Olivia, was celebrating spring break on a yacht owned by a USC board of trustees member the same day her mother was caught in a widespread college bribery case. She is friends with his daughter.

As for the man behind the whole thing, Rick Singer, had auditioned for his own reality show in 2010 about the pressures of families trying to get their kids into college. He explained even $10 million dollar donations wasn’t even enough to guarantee a spot at the school. It was never picked up by a network.