      Weather Alert

Lori Loughlin Starts Her Prison Sentence Early

Nov 2, 2020 @ 7:29am

Lori Loughlin is now inmate 77827-112.

She started serving her two-month prison sentence in the college admissions bribery scandal. Lori wasn’t due at the federal prison in Dublin, California, until November 19, but turned herself in on Friday.

Her sentence begins with a coronavirus test and two weeks in quarantine.  After the two months behind bars, Loughlin will have to perform community service. She was also fined $150,000. There’s no time off for good behavior and visitors aren’t allowed during the pandemic.

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to a five-month term for his role in the scandal. Giannulli also has to report to prison by November 19.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
college admissions early Lori Loughlin Prison scandal
POPULAR POSTS
Vote 2020
Karen's Cash
The Guys Are Mad At Dale And Yosef Confronts Clare About "Red Flags" On "The Bachelorette"
Here's Why "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley Leaves Early
'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Trailer is Here with Zack, Kelly, AC Slater, and Jessie Spano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE