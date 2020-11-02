Lori Loughlin Starts Her Prison Sentence Early
Lori Loughlin is now inmate 77827-112.
She started serving her two-month prison sentence in the college admissions bribery scandal. Lori wasn’t due at the federal prison in Dublin, California, until November 19, but turned herself in on Friday.
Her sentence begins with a coronavirus test and two weeks in quarantine. After the two months behind bars, Loughlin will have to perform community service. She was also fined $150,000. There’s no time off for good behavior and visitors aren’t allowed during the pandemic.
Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to a five-month term for his role in the scandal. Giannulli also has to report to prison by November 19.
