Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison is College Admissions Scandal
Last year, the world of higher education was rocked when it was discovered that several celebrities had paid top dollars to get their children into college. Now, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been sentenced after a court hearing today.
Mossimo has been sentenced to 5 months in a federal prison, and Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to 2 months in a federal prison. They pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 for their daughter to attend college to attend the University of Southern California.
Lori will also pay a $150,000 fine as well as 2 years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.