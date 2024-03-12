99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lori Loughlin Pokes Fun At Her College Admissions Scandal on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

March 12, 2024 9:45AM EDT
“Full House” star Lori Loughlin famously got into legal trouble in 2020 in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal for securing admission into USC for her daughters for faking pictures they were part of the crew team.

Now she’s playing a parodied version of herself in that scenario during an appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm.  In the episode, Larry David helps her get into his golf club only to find out the extent of the con artist she is!

More about:
college admissions scandal
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lori Loughlin
Parody
poke fun

