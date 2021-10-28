Lori Loughlin Pays College Tuition For Two Students

Nearly a year after Lori Loughlin served prison time for bribing her daughters’ way into college, now she is going back to work and paying for full tuition for two students. The bill will be more than $500,000 for the unnamed college students’ four-year programs and any additional expenses, and she is doing this on her own. It was not part of her official plea deal.
No word about who the students are or why they were chosen. She is headed back to work for the first time since the scandal resuming her role as Abigail Stanton, a widower and cafe owner turned mayor, in the latest season of the GAC Family series “When Hope Calls.”
