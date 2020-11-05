Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly “A Wreck” In Prison
It’s probably not surprising that Lori Loughlin is reportedly having a tough first week in prison. The “Fuller House” actress started her two-month prison sentence on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal.
Just five days in, sources say, “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.” She’s been a “wreck.”
Lori is doing her time at FCI Dublin, which is a low-security federal prison for about 1,200 female inmates. It is the same facility where “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman served her 11 days in prison for similar crimes. In her plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.
In addition to the sentence, Loughlin was fired from roles on both Netflix’s “Fuller House” and Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart”.