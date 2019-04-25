Lori Loughlin Is Going To Use Ignorance As Her Defense

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli didn’t fully grasp that their alleged bribery in the college admissions scandal was illegal, a source familiar with the case claims. “Calling in favors, donating money to the alumni association, hiring consultants. Those are all things that parents do,” says the source. “And so they gave money to this consultant, not entirely knowing everything that was going to be done. When it all fell apart, nobody was as surprised as they were that they were in trouble.” The source continues, “She never intended to break any laws, and if she did, it was inadvertent.”

Earlier this month, both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

They allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact they didn’t participate in crew.

MORE HERE