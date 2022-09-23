99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lori Loughlin Gets First Movie Since College Admissions Scandal

September 23, 2022 8:13AM EDT
Share

Lori Loughlin has done a few TV gigs here and there but she booked her first new film since the college admissions scandal. The Great American Family network announced this week that Loughlin will star in Fall Into Winter, which is set to premiere early next year. It’s a big win for her after her brief prison stint in 2020, and fans seem to be on aboard with comments like “Everyone deserves a second chance!”

Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott further sang Loughlin’s praises in an interview. “She’s America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened,” he said. But over on Twitter, people were more savage saying she shouldn’t be called “America’s sweetheart.”

 

MORE HERE

More about:
acting
college admissions scandal
Fall Into Winter
Lori Loughlin
movie
role

POPULAR POSTS

1

You Laugh You Lose: Mom Killed A Cockroach
2

"Hocus Pocus 2" Trailer
3

Hero Nurse Saves A Life At A Softball Game
4

Zendaya Is The Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner After Second Emmy Win
5

Adam Levine Admits He "Crossed The Line" As More Accusers Come Forward

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE