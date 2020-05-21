      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Plead GUILTY In College Admissions Scandal And Get Jail Time

May 21, 2020 @ 9:40am

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have alway maintained they thought they were donating $500,000 to USC to get their daughters in (nevermind the fake rowing pics they took). But now they’ve changed their plea to guilty on a range of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Gianulli

As part of their plea deal, Lori will serve two months in prison and pay $150,000 and Mossimo will serve five months in prison.

 

