Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Plead GUILTY In College Admissions Scandal And Get Jail Time
Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have alway maintained they thought they were donating $500,000 to USC to get their daughters in (nevermind the fake rowing pics they took). But now they’ve changed their plea to guilty on a range of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Gianulli
As part of their plea deal, Lori will serve two months in prison and pay $150,000 and Mossimo will serve five months in prison.
