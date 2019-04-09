Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman: Only ONE Pleaded Guilty!?

There’s been a lot of talk between Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin with the college admissions scandal, however only one of the two pleaded guilty.

Felicity Huffman along with twelve other parents pleaded fully guilty to the cases involving students being admitted into college through the rigging of standardized test scores to bribing coaches.

Felicity even shared a statement saying her daughter was completely unaware and that she is “ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

Although we now are getting some answers, there’s one major name that has been not included: Lori Loughlin. According to a former prosecutor, this could risk her chance of getting a better deal for “Fuller House” later down the line.

He also said, “The deal for people who pled out today – they got the best deal possible. Again, even though there was the seven to nine months of possible prison time, the deal is in that zero to six range – which is the lowest you’re going to get.”

YIKES!!!! Watch out Lori!