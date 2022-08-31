Lorde Figures Out Why She Became A Meme After Her Washington D.C. Show

During a show in Washington, D.C. on Monday night, Lorde told the crowd she swam in the Potomac River. She said, quote, “I love to swim in water where I’m playing. It makes me feel like I know you a bit.” She was met with some uneasy laughter, because the Potomac is notoriously FILTHY. And this goes WAY back.

lorde admitting to swimming in the potomac at the dc concert pic.twitter.com/Cf8g2QK4Pj — anna (◍•ᴗ•◍) (@whyets) August 30, 2022

Rumor has it Abraham Lincoln tried to avoid D.C. in the summer because of the STENCH. And Lyndon Johnson called it a “national disgrace.” In a conversation with some fans after the show, Lorde said, quote, “Now I know why you all were laughing. I’m happy to be a DC meme, you know.”

Bless her 😭 Lorde yesterday finding out that the Potomac River is polluted after some fans expressed how worried they were after the show. “Now I know why you were all laughing. I’m happy to be a DC meme”#SolarPowerTour pic.twitter.com/8nve2tcxim — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 30, 2022

lorde after swimming in the potomac river pic.twitter.com/SMF8m7DmCi — wiLL (@willfulchaos) August 30, 2022