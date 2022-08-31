Lorde Figures Out Why She Became A Meme After Her Washington D.C. Show
August 31, 2022 9:58AM EDT
During a show in Washington, D.C. on Monday night, Lorde told the crowd she swam in the Potomac River. She said, quote, “I love to swim in water where I’m playing. It makes me feel like I know you a bit.” She was met with some uneasy laughter, because the Potomac is notoriously FILTHY. And this goes WAY back.
Rumor has it Abraham Lincoln tried to avoid D.C. in the summer because of the STENCH. And Lyndon Johnson called it a “national disgrace.” In a conversation with some fans after the show, Lorde said, quote, “Now I know why you all were laughing. I’m happy to be a DC meme, you know.”