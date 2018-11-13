Lorde Accuses Kanye West and Kid Cudi for Stealing From Her!

Kanye West and Kid Cudi are getting fingers pointed at them for stealing from Lorde! That is…stealing her stage set and literally replicating it.

Lorde has called them out on social media for this! Let’s just say, Lorde saw something a little familiar when she watched Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts set while at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

On Monday, Lorde hopped on her Instagram story and accused the rappers of totally ripping off her 2017 Coachella and Melodrama World Tour stage design! Both sets included a giant glass rectangular box divided into segments raised above the stage.

“I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” Lorde wrote on a photo on her Instagram “But I don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever.”

TELL ‘EM GIRL! See the pics below for how similar they are!!

Lorde’s set:

Their set:

The craziest part is, Kanye gave zero craps about her posts and has since tweeted about the tour without even mentioning a thing about Lorde’s posts. Can somebody say savage?