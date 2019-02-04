Looks Like Pete Davidson Has A New Girlfriend

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are fueling more dating rumors…they were flirty at a Golden Globes party and then seemed like a couple this past Friday night as they left his stand up shows in West Hollywood.

They left holding hands went straight to a hotel.

Bethenny Frankel might know how he gets the pretty ladies…LOL

