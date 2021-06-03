      Weather Alert

Lollapalooza Lineup By Day Announced And Tickets On Sale

Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:37am

The Lollapalooza 2021 lineup by day has been revealed, with tickets going on sale yesterday (June 2). More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

 

Miley Cyrus, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, and more will perform on Thursday, July 29, while Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, and more will take the stage on Saturday, July 30. Post Malone, JOURNEY, Megan Thee Stallion, LIMP BIZKIT and more will deliver performances on Saturday, July 31, and FOO FIGHTERS, DaBaby and many more will close out the weekend on Sunday, August 1.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Foo Fighters Jack Harlow lineup Lollapalooza Miley Cyrus Post Malone tickets
POPULAR POSTS
Fisherman Reunited With Girl They Saved 35 Years Ago
You Laugh You Lose: The One With The Stunt Joke Teller
Charlestown High School Teacher Wears Costumes To Entertain Students
Flags Placed On Veteran Graves At Cave Hill Cemetery
This 7-Year-Old Swam For An Hour To Save His Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On