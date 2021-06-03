Lollapalooza Lineup By Day Announced And Tickets On Sale

The Lollapalooza 2021 lineup by day has been revealed, with tickets going on sale yesterday (June 2). More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago’s Grant Park.
Closing out Sunday night with a bang! 🎉 https://t.co/FVDWK94qso
Miley Cyrus, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, and more will perform on Thursday, July 29, while Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, and more will take the stage on Saturday, July 30. Post Malone, JOURNEY, Megan Thee Stallion, LIMP BIZKIT and more will deliver performances on Saturday, July 31, and FOO FIGHTERS, DaBaby and many more will close out the weekend on Sunday, August 1.
