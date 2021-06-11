      Weather Alert

‘Loki’ Is The Most Watched Disney+ Premiere

Jun 11, 2021 @ 11:04am

Marvel fans bow down to Loki. The God of Mischief had the most-watched premiere on Disney Plus.

According to the company Samba TV, the first episode of Loki starring Tom Hiddleston was watched in 890,000 households. Despite the number of Disney Plus subscribers slowing down, the number of viewers for the Marvel series continues to increase.

