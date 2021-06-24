      Weather Alert

Loki Confirms His Sexuality In Latest ‘Loki’ Episode

Jun 24, 2021 @ 6:50am

Episode 3 of ‘Loki’ just confirmed that Loki is bisexual. It is revealed in a scene when Sylvie asks about Loki and his take on love.

“You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince,” she says. He responded, saying, “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.”

Writer and director Kate Herron tweeted about the moment,

 

