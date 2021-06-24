Loki Confirms His Sexuality In Latest ‘Loki’ Episode

Episode 3 of ‘Loki’ just confirmed that Loki is bisexual. It is revealed in a scene when Sylvie asks about Loki and his take on love.
“You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince,” she says. He responded, saying, “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.”
Writer and director Kate Herron tweeted about the moment,
From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8
— Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021
