Logic Spent Over $200,000 On A Rare Pokemon Card
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Logic performs onstage at T-Mobile Presents Club Magenta Powered by Pandora at Exchange LA on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media, Inc.)
Well this feels a little excessive…
Former rapper Logic dropped an insane amount of loot for a Pokemon card — more than a quarter-of-a-million bucks!!! The card in question .. a super-rare, first edition Charizard. Pokemon trading cards have skyrocketed in value over the last few years. Back in 1999, when Pokemon became a thing, the card had almost no value … now you can buy a house for the cost of a prized card.
As for how much Logic paid … a whopping $226,000!!! It broke the record for Nintendo collectibles.
As for what makes Logic’s card so rare … It’s shadowless … meaning the typical shadow on the right side of the art is absent.