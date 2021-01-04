Logan Paul Wants To Fight Chris Hemsworth After Floyd Mayweather
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Chris Hemsworth attends a preview of Tourism Australia's latest campaign at Sydney Opera House on October 30, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
What. The. Heck.
Ok so maybe you heard that YouTuber Logan Paul wanted to get in the ring with Floyd Mayweather…you know, FLOYD MAYWEATHER. And that is apparently happening in February. Mike Tyson was on his podcast giving his thoughts about that. How did all this start? Well it started with Logan and brother Jake getting in the ring with other YouTubers and making some dough. So it’s not his first rodeo and he does have some skills. Jake Paul then fought and knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. That generated some big dough to the tune of $80M, much of which was obviously due to Tyson. But it got interest from retired boxer Floyd Mayweather who signed a deal to fight Logan Paul.
But now…he’s also adding in THOR. MMkay. Not thinking Chris Hemsworth is going to be down with that.
