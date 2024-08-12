99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Locals Featured On Today Show

August 12, 2024 11:36AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Bart Conley and his late wife Jill’s connection with Today show anchor Hoda Kotb was highlighted in a piece updating Kotb on families she’s featured on the show. The show is marking Kotb’s 60th birthday, and Bart was in New York to be a part of the celebration.

Jill was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer just 6 months after their wedding at the age of 32. The Conley’s were invited to a breast cancer event where Jill and Hoda hit it off and started a friendship (cue to 1:17). Jill’s Wish foundation has carried on her legacy,  providing financial assistance grants to those with breast cancer allowing more time to focus on family and recovery.

