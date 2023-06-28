Local Teen Spreads Positivity Through Post It Notes

WDRB featured the story of a teenager who has found a simple and neon way to spread some kindness in the area.

📝@Postit notes are not just for reminders, a #Louisville girl is using them to stick it to negativity. #WDRBPositive pic.twitter.com/VYZGowQ1Vr — Chris Sutter (@chrissutter) June 26, 2023

If you’ve ever gotten back to your car in the parking lot to find a neon Post It note with a sweet message on it, chances are it was from local teenager Brooklynn Riley. She started doing this on Giving Tuesday a few years ago, then set a goal of 1 Post It a day. Since April last year, she’s given out over 1,000! She doesn’t always stick around to see the reaction, but she leaves her Instagram handle and sees great comments and messages that way.

Brooklynn said, “I feel like in today’s world, a lot of people are suffering in silence, and there’s a lot of hate in the world, so it feels good knowing you were able to make someone else feel good.”