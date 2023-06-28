99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Local Teen Spreads Positivity Through Post It Notes

June 28, 2023 6:23AM EDT
Local Teen Spreads Positivity Through Post It Notes
WDRB featured the story of a teenager who has found a simple and neon way to spread some kindness in the area.

If you’ve ever gotten back to your car in the parking lot to find a neon Post It note with a sweet message on it, chances are it was from local teenager Brooklynn Riley. She started doing this on Giving Tuesday a few years ago, then set a goal of 1 Post It a day. Since April last year, she’s given out over 1,000! She doesn’t always stick around to see the reaction, but she leaves her Instagram handle and sees great comments and messages that way.

Brooklynn said, “I feel like in today’s world, a lot of people are suffering in silence, and there’s a lot of hate in the world, so it feels good knowing you were able to make someone else feel good.” 

 

