Local Philanthropists And Metro Government Raise Funds For Local Stimulus Payments
Just as the national government signed a huge stimulus package to give you 10 days of paid leave, and possible checks to citizens, local government is teamed up with philanthropic leaders to fund grants for community organizations and individuals affected by coronavirus.
The One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $3.6 million that will be used to provide meals to the homeless, job training and childcare assistance, Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday.
The Community Foundation of Louisville will administer grants to community organizations and expects to distribute the first batch in April. It will also direct some funds to Metro Government, which will be able to give $1,000 payments directly to households.
There are some criteria to meet like having a household income that doesn’t surpass the area median income, which is $76,400 for a family of four in the Louisville region.
Applicants must drop off documents proving their identity and loss of income related to the pandemic at their nearest Neighborhood Place location, which you can find online or by calling Metro311 or (502) 574-5000.
A big chunk of the money raised ($1.5 million of it) came from Philanthropist Christy Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The James Graham Brown Foundation donated $1 million. UPS and the Humana Foundation also donated.
