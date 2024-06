Source: YouTube

“Bachelorette” Jenn Tran has 25 guys competing for the roses she’s handing out on the next season of “The Bachelorette”, and a local mom says her son is one of them!

Denita M. Arnold is a local mom who announced on her social media her 27-year-old son Matt Arnold from Atlanta, GA is on this season!

The new season kicks off on ABC and Hulu July 8!