Local Man Attends His 74th Consecutive Derby
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of empty grandstands as horses run the Susan's Girl ahead of the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on September 04, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
This is so cool! Since 1947, 82-year-old Bob Weihe has attended every Kentucky Derby, 73 in all. And it looked like his streak was going to be broken when Derby 146 was closed to spectators.
But Weihe scored tickets thanks to George Hall, the owner of Kentucky Derby horse Max Player.
Not only did Weihe get the attend the fanless Derby, he is also now part owner of Max Player. Hall said Weihe was the real “superstar and celebrity” at their table Saturday.
Weihe’s son, Mark, was also in attendance, marking his 51st consecutive Derby.
