Local Kids Fighting Cancer Get A Private Screening Of “Rise of Skywalker”
Aiden Johnson, two-time cancer survivor and founder of Aiden’s Legacy, teamed up with Norton Cancer Institute and the 501st Legion to host 43 cancer survivors and fighters at a private screening of the latest Star Wars movie.
How awesome is that? The Johnson family has made it their mission to give back to the hospital and the kids it serves after Aiden spent 6 1/2 years fighting his battle. He regularly collects LEGO sets for kids to build while getting treatment and his fundraisers have raised over $350,000 for the hospital!
Its not the first time he’s taken kids to the movies…last February he treated kids to the LEGO MOVIE 2!
FULL STORY FROM WAVE3