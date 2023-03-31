Local High School Senior Makes LouCity FC Debut and Goes To Prom

Source: YouTube

How amazing is this? Bullitt East senior Colin Elder had a thrilling day when he dressed, and subbed in, to a LouCity FC game! Then, switched gears and made it to Captain Quarters for dinner before prom!

Elder joined the Louisville City FC Academy in 2020 with the goal to be on the first team. He’s got the chops too, scoring 90 goals to be the all-time leading scorer for Bullitt East. He’s committed to play for Bellarmine, but can still also practice with and play for LouCity under a USL Academy contract.

He’s definitely one to watch!

MORE HERE