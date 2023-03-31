99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Local High School Senior Makes LouCity FC Debut and Goes To Prom

March 31, 2023 5:09PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

How amazing is this? Bullitt East senior Colin Elder had a thrilling day when he dressed, and subbed in, to a LouCity FC game! Then, switched gears and made it to Captain Quarters for dinner before prom!

Elder joined the Louisville City FC Academy in 2020 with the goal to be on the first team. He’s got the chops too, scoring 90 goals to be the all-time leading scorer for Bullitt East. He’s committed to play for Bellarmine, but can still also practice with and play for LouCity under a USL Academy contract.

He’s definitely one to watch!

 

MORE HERE

 

 

 

More about:
bullitt east
Colin Elder
loucity fc
Prom
soccer
WHAS11

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
5

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE