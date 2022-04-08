Local Guy Has A Shot To Compete With Racing Greats

This is Cole Williams…him mom, Lynette, reached out to tell us about her son’s big opportunity! He’s a race car driver from Southern Indiana and has been selected as 1 of 6 drivers to win the seat to race in the SRX series against Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth, and many other well known drivers in the national circuit. It will be live on CBS Sports on July 9th. He has been racing since age 10 (16 years)! The catch is the driver that wins the seat is the one that receives the most votes to get him there. Voting is 1 vote per person and runs until May 6th.
