Local Food Bank Needs Donations

Center for Lay Ministries Food Pantry in Jeffersonville, IN is in need of food! They are seeing record numbers of people needing food each day. One day last week, they served 84 families in one day! That’s 84 jars of peanut butter, 84 boxes of spaghetti, 84 cans of fruit and green beans -out the door all in one day!
They need basics: mac and cheeses, spaghetti noodles, canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce.
The CLM Food Pantry is located at 213 East Maple Street in Jeffersonville, IN and is open for donations 9-3:30, Monday – Friday.