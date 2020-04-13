Local Bakery is Selling Special Andy Beshear Cookies and We Need Them

Give us all the Andy Beshear gear, from the shirts and earrings, to know these ADORABLE custom cookies from a Louisville bakery!
View this post on Instagram
ANDY BESHEAR AND QUARANTINE COOKIE PREORDERS ARE NOW OPEN! I know things are challenging and stressful right now, so I wanted to do something to help brighten people’s days and raise money for a great charity! 25% of all purchases will be donated to The Team Kentucky Fund which provides assistance for Kentuckians who have been significantly financially impacted by COVID-19. I have lots of different options which would be great for gifting to friends, family, our local healthcare workers, or even yourself 😉 because everyone deserves a treat during these crazy times! So, let’s make Daddy Andy proud and raise some money for our fellow Kentuckians and spread some joy! ❤️ Head to www.thelouisvillecookiecompany.com to get yours before I’m full! #teamkentucky #teamky #andybeshear #daddyandy #5oclockbeerswithbeshear #kentuckyproud #quarantinecookies #louisvillebusiness
A post shared by Nicki Rosati (@thelouisvillecookiecompany) on Apr 12, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT
ANDY BESHEAR AND QUARANTINE COOKIE PREORDERS ARE NOW OPEN! I know things are challenging and stressful right now, so I wanted to do something to help brighten people’s days and raise money for a great charity! 25% of all purchases will be donated to The Team Kentucky Fund which provides assistance for Kentuckians who have been significantly financially impacted by COVID-19. I have lots of different options which would be great for gifting to friends, family, our local healthcare workers, or even yourself 😉 because everyone deserves a treat during these crazy times! So, let’s make Daddy Andy proud and raise some money for our fellow Kentuckians and spread some joy! ❤️ Head to www.thelouisvillecookiecompany.com to get yours before I’m full! #teamkentucky #teamky #andybeshear #daddyandy #5oclockbeerswithbeshear #kentuckyproud #quarantinecookies #louisvillebusiness
A post shared by Nicki Rosati (@thelouisvillecookiecompany) on Apr 12, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT