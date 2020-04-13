      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Local Bakery is Selling Special Andy Beshear Cookies and We Need Them

Apr 13, 2020 @ 9:40am

Give us all the Andy Beshear gear, from the shirts and earrings, to know these ADORABLE custom cookies from a Louisville bakery!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ANDY BESHEAR AND QUARANTINE COOKIE PREORDERS ARE NOW OPEN! I know things are challenging and stressful right now, so I wanted to do something to help brighten people’s days and raise money for a great charity! 25% of all purchases will be donated to The Team Kentucky Fund which provides assistance for Kentuckians who have been significantly financially impacted by COVID-19. I have lots of different options which would be great for gifting to friends, family, our local healthcare workers, or even yourself 😉 because everyone deserves a treat during these crazy times! So, let’s make Daddy Andy proud and raise some money for our fellow Kentuckians and spread some joy! ❤️ Head to www.thelouisvillecookiecompany.com to get yours before I’m full! #teamkentucky #teamky #andybeshear #daddyandy #5oclockbeerswithbeshear #kentuckyproud #quarantinecookies #louisvillebusiness

A post shared by Nicki Rosati (@thelouisvillecookiecompany) on

TAGS
andy beshear bakery Cookies Governor Local Louisville team kentucky you can't be doin that
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE