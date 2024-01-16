Local Agencies Teaming Up For A Pop Up Homeless Shelter

Source: YouTube

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – About 700 houseless people die in the cold every year across America. In November, one man died and another person was injured when their tent caught fire while trying to keep warm.

With single-digit temperatures, Stachelle Bussey, the founder of Hope Village is teaming up with Goodwill Industries of Louisville to create a pop-up shelter. They’ll have food, beds and a warm place from the cold.

They were setting up Coleman Prep Academy Monday making room for more than 100 houseless people they hope to see and potentially, save. “Temperatures are dropping, white flag. We just have to put a little extra work in,” Bussey said. “We need hygiene products, we need snacks, we need rags, we need blankets, we need pillows. Everything you want to have at your house to keep you warm. We need smiles, we need hands, we need hugs, all those things, man.”

Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the Coleman Preparatory Academy at 1039 South 16th Street or Goodwill’s Metro Louisville Opportunity Center at 909 East Broadway. To learn more about Goodwill’s Another Way program, click here. For more information about the Hope Village, click here.