Local Actor Starring In New Hallmark Channel Movie

Apr 14, 2022 @ 8:37am

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere a new romance centered on a lead character with Down syndrome, and he’s from Louisville! Color My World With Lovewhich recently wrapped production, follows Kendall (Never Have I Ever’s Lily D. Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who meets Brad (Louisvillian David DeSanctis) in a cooking class and romance blossoms. Not wanting Kendall to experience heartbreak, her mother tries to slow things down, but slowly accepts that Kendall is ready to — and should — live her own life. “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities,” said Moore in a statement. “I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.” It will air later this year.

 

This isn’t David’s first movie…he also starred in “Where Hope Grows” which was shot in Louisville in 2014.

