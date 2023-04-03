99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

LMPD Swears In A Special Officer

April 2, 2023 11:45PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

LMPD had a very special “recruit” sworn in as an honorary officer…an 11-year-old battling terminal cancer.

The Metro Academy Class 54 (MAC 54) had an extra classmate named Devarjaye “DJ” Daniels on graduation day. He’s a cancer warrior from Houston, Texas who has been fighting a terminal cancer that affects the spine and brain.

Daniels loved the police and launched a mission in 2022 to join as many agencies as possible as an honorary officer.

His original goal was 100 but blew that out of the water being sworn in at over 690 agencies across the nation.

His new goal is 758; according to the Metro Police Foundation’s information, it’s the badge number of another honorary officer, Officer Abigail Arias. She died from pediatric cancer in 2019.

This is his first Kentucky badge.

 

More about:
honorary officer
LMPD
WHAS11

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
5

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE