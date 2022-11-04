LL Cool J And Gloria Estefan Host Christmas Specials For CBS

CBS has tapped LL Cool J to host its National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years special. Airing December 11th, it will also be available to stream and watch on demand on Paramount+ and performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain and the United States Marine Band.

Then Gloria Estefan will hold hosting duties for the 24th annual A Home For The Holidays at The Grove adoption special. That will be December 23rd on CBS and Paramount+. Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, and David Foster and Katherine McPhee will perform. The broadcast shines a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has helped inspire tens of thousands of adoptions.