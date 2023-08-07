Lizzo’s Former Dancers Talk Harassment Lawsuit
August 7, 2023 3:16PM EDT
Source: YouTube
Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams are speaking out since filing a lawsuit against Lizzo, her production team, and the dance team captain. The three former backup dancers for Lizzo filed the suit in Los Angeles on August 2.
They talk about being led to attend sexually explicit shows and trying to decipher whether the behavior was normal and what they should expect in show business.
