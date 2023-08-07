99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lizzo’s Former Dancers Talk Harassment Lawsuit

August 7, 2023 3:16PM EDT
Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams are speaking out since filing a lawsuit against Lizzo, her production team, and the dance team captain. The three former backup dancers for Lizzo filed the suit in Los Angeles on August 2.

They talk about being led to attend sexually explicit shows and trying to decipher whether the behavior was normal and what they should expect in show business.

