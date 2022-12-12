Lizzo To Step In As Musical Guest Fill In On ‘SNL’ This Weekend

Austin Butler is hosting Saturday Night Live this week, which was supposed to feature Yeah Yeah Yeahs. But the band just had to nix all of their end-of-2022 live commitments due to guitarist Nick Zinner still recovering from pneumonia. The “heartbroken” band continued, “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists…”

It’s an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week ❤️ — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) December 11, 2022

Lizzo performed and hosted SNL in April 2022, tweeted Saturday. “It’s an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week.”