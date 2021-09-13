      Weather Alert

Lizzo Surprises Her Mom With A New Wardrobe For Her Birthday In Sweet Video

Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:48am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Lizzo surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, on her birthday with a whole new wardrobe and shared it on Instagram Friday.

 

 

“You like these clothes? These are your clothes,” Lizzo tells her mother, as Shari starts tearing up. “I got you a wardrobe.”  “Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world,” “Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!”

