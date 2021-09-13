Lizzo Surprises Her Mom With A New Wardrobe For Her Birthday In Sweet Video

Lizzo surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, on her birthday with a whole new wardrobe and shared it on Instagram Friday.
“You like these clothes? These are your clothes,” Lizzo tells her mother, as Shari starts tearing up. “I got you a wardrobe.” “Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world,” “Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!”