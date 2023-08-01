Lizzo Sued For Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment

Source: YouTube

A lawsuit was filed today (August 2) against Lizzo alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

According to AP News, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez “make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.”

Lizzo, who routinely champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out [Arianna] Davis for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint.

The suit describes forcing dancers to re-audition for their roles, pressuring Arianna Davis to touch a naked person while at an explicit show in Amsterdam, and the above body-shaming.

TMZ adds that one dancer was forced to pee her pants on stage in fear of taking a break.

We’ll update as we learn more about the situation.